📢 New leadership promotions at Levy County Sheriff’s Office

On November 12, 2026, Sheriff Bobby McCallum promoted several team members into new supervisor roles at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.

Promotions include:

Paul Johnson : from Lieutenant to Captain of the Detention Bureau

: from Lieutenant to Kevin Kinik : from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Patrol Division Alpha Company

: from Sergeant to Tucker Gaffey : from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Patrol Division Bravo Company

: from Sergeant to Cody Sebastion : from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Detention Bureau

: from Sergeant to Jinean English : from Supervisor of Medical to Lieutenant, Detention Bureau

: from Supervisor of Medical to Chase Gregory : from Corporal to Sergeant, Patrol Division

: from Corporal to Dean MacIntyre : from Corporal to Sergeant, Patrol Division

: from Corporal to John Finkell : from Deputy to Corporal, Patrol Division

: from Deputy to Nelson Macias: from Deputy to Corporal, Patrol Division

The Sheriff’s Office notes these promotions recognize years of hard work, leadership, and commitment to serving the citizens of Levy County.