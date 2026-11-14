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Levy County
📢 New supervisor promotions at Levy County Sheriff’s Office
11 days ago
📢 New leadership promotions at Levy County Sheriff’s Office
On November 12, 2026, Sheriff Bobby McCallum promoted several team members into new supervisor roles at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.
Promotions include:
- Paul Johnson: from Lieutenant to Captain of the Detention Bureau
- Kevin Kinik: from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Patrol Division Alpha Company
- Tucker Gaffey: from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Patrol Division Bravo Company
- Cody Sebastion: from Sergeant to Lieutenant, Detention Bureau
- Jinean English: from Supervisor of Medical to Lieutenant, Detention Bureau
- Chase Gregory: from Corporal to Sergeant, Patrol Division
- Dean MacIntyre: from Corporal to Sergeant, Patrol Division
- John Finkell: from Deputy to Corporal, Patrol Division
- Nelson Macias: from Deputy to Corporal, Patrol Division
The Sheriff’s Office notes these promotions recognize years of hard work, leadership, and commitment to serving the citizens of Levy County.
More Info: Promotions at Levy County Sheriff's Office - Levy ...
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