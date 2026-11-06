🚚 Levittown, PA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Levittown’s warehouses and distribution centers are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Location: Levittown, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $15.25/hour

Help sort outgoing mail and packages, clear jams, and check barcodes and labels before items ship out. This role is active, includes weekly paychecks and benefits, and offers training and room to grow in a large national mail operation.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Levittown, PA

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Lead warehouse and transportation operations on the night shift, managing budgets, safety, and a team of supervisors and associates. This is a senior role for someone with strong distribution center and management experience who wants to own results and drive process improvements.

Employer: PPG

Location: Levittown, PA

Type: Full-time, On-site (Mon–Fri, ~7:00am–4:30pm)

Pay: Not listed

Oversee inventory control for PPG products, working closely with a 3PL team and using SAP and a warehouse management system to keep records accurate. Good fit if you have solid warehouse and inventory experience, like digging into cycle counts and discrepancies, and want a steady daytime schedule.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.