📅 Baby Storytime for ages 0–24 months in Levittown

📅 Baby Storytime at Levittown Library

Bring your little one to Levittown Library for a sweet Baby Storytime.

Enjoy 20–25 minutes of books, music, rhymes, and lap bounces designed just for babies.

Best for ages birth–24 months

Older siblings are welcome

Perfect for a quick outing to get out of the house, meet other caregivers, and have some fun with your baby.

Check the library’s event calendar for the exact date and time of this session before you go.