📢 Share input on Field Building ideas Nov. 17

The Leverett Selectboard has received three “Field Building Idea” proposals. They’ll review these proposals with both the proposers and the public at their regular meeting on Friday, November 17, starting at 6:00 PM at Town Hall.

You can:

Attend in person at Leverett Town Hall

Or join online via Zoom : Link: https://zoom.us/j/94460276391?pwd=N294R3hyQzlyMUtsZ1ZkMTBjL3BPdz09 Meeting ID: 944 6027 6391 Passcode: 650146

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If you care about how the town’s field space is used or improved, this is a good chance to listen, ask questions, and share your thoughts.