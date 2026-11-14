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Leverett
📢 Nov. 17 meeting on three Field Building proposals
2 days ago
📢 Share input on Field Building ideas Nov. 17
The Leverett Selectboard has received three “Field Building Idea” proposals. They’ll review these proposals with both the proposers and the public at their regular meeting on Friday, November 17, starting at 6:00 PM at Town Hall.
You can:
- Attend in person at Leverett Town Hall
- Or join online via Zoom:
- Link: https://zoom.us/j/94460276391?pwd=N294R3hyQzlyMUtsZ1ZkMTBjL3BPdz09
- Meeting ID: 944 6027 6391
- Passcode: 650146
If you care about how the town’s field space is used or improved, this is a good chance to listen, ask questions, and share your thoughts.
More Info: Field Building Idea Proposals Received - Town of L...
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