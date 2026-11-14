Looking for a dog in the Leverett area? These adoptable pups from Better Together Dog Rescue are ready for loving homes and are being cared for locally.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Adult (listed as ~4 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Weight: About 16 lbs

Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Better Together Dog Rescue

Contact: (413) 813-1505

Cutie Pie is a tiny 16‑pound sweetheart described as a “walking, barking, bow‑wearing bundle of emotional support chaos.” She’s got a petite frame, adorable face, and a love for cute accessories (yes, the bow is part of her charm!). She’s also cat‑friendly, so she may be a good fit for homes with a resident cat.

She’s an adult girl with a soft, cuddly vibe and is ready for someone who appreciates a small dog with a big personality.

👉 Meet Cutie Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with White

Weight: Around 50 lbs

Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Better Together Dog Rescue

Contact: (413) 813-1505

Ana is a “pocket Pittie” and a local New England girl. She landed in animal control after being dumped and spent months waiting before finally getting a chance at stability and love. Now she’s fostered locally and starting to relax into home life.

She’s a gorgeous brindle beauty with lots of sweetness. Ana can be wary of new people and may bark at first, so she’ll do best with adopters who can offer patience, gentle introductions, and a calm, steady home.

👉 Meet Ana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Adult (about 7 years)

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Weight: About 8 lbs

Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Better Together Dog Rescue

Contact: (413) 813-1505

Bruno is 8 pounds of pure sweetness and Chihuahua charm. He’s about 7 years old, neutered, and looking for a quiet, loving forever home. He’s had “quite the life,” so he’ll need extra patience and kindness as he settles in.

Bruno can be shy at first, but once he feels safe, he warms up and shows a very sweet, cuddly personality. He sounds perfect for someone who wants a small companion dog to dote on.

👉 Meet Bruno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Leverett, MA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Call Better Together Dog Rescue at (413) 813-1505 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.