Can You Imagine a Senator Pete Hegseth?

I am sorry to say that Pete Hegseth is from my home state of Minnesota. It’s nothing Minnesotans are proud of, and we’re happy he now lives elsewhere. I have mixed feelings about the rumors he’s angling for an appointment as a United States Senator in Tennessee, the state where I went to college, assuming current Senator Marsha Blackburn wins the Governor’s race and has to resign. I’ve written about Hegseth a few times; I look forward to the day when I won’t need to.

Pete Hegseth has spent his tenure as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary remaking the Pentagon to match the administration’s political priorities. Now, as questions mount about his future and congressional Democrats reportedly prepare to pursue impeachment after the November midterm elections, Hegseth may have another political destination in mind: the United States Senate.

According to a report published October 25 by Puck, Washington insiders have discussed Hegseth as a potential appointee to the Senate seat held by Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. Blackburn is running for Governor, and if she wins, her departure from the Senate could give Hegseth an opportunity to stay in national politics without continuing to serve in the Pentagon.

The report, written by journalists Leigh Ann Caldwell and Marianna Sotomayor, said there was “chatter on the Hill” that Hegseth had been angling for Blackburn to appoint him to her seat. The possibility is intriguing because it would give Hegseth a new political position at a moment when his leadership of the Defense Department faces growing scrutiny.

However, an important distinction remains between political speculation and a confirmed plan. The Pentagon has denied that Hegseth is pursuing the appointment, but it lies about most things, so why should we believe it now? On October 26, a spokesperson dismissed the reports as “beltway gossip by anonymous sources,” saying Hegseth’s priority remained serving under Trump.

Neither Hegseth nor Blackburn has publicly confirmed an arrangement for him to succeed her. Nevertheless, the possibility has become a subject of political discussion because it brings together three developments: Blackburn’s gubernatorial campaign, Hegseth’s uncertain political future, and the unusual power a governor can exercise in filling a vacant Senate seat.

Why Tennessee could offer Hegseth a political lifeline

The timing of the speculation is significant. Hegseth’s position at the Pentagon has become increasingly controversial, and congressional Democrats are considering how to hold him accountable if they gain ground in the midterm elections.

Puck reported that some Republicans would prefer President Trump to dismiss Hegseth before a possible impeachment confrontation forces the Senate to address the matter. Other senators reportedly see a potential resignation as another way to avoid an immediate showdown. A Senate appointment would create another possibility: Hegseth could leave the Pentagon and move directly into another powerful federal office.

The Senate, of course, is not a sanctuary from political scrutiny. Senators can face investigations, criticism, and political consequences, and an appointment would not automatically resolve questions about conduct during Hegseth’s time at the Pentagon. Nor would it necessarily eliminate the possibility of congressional proceedings concerning his actions as a Cabinet secretary.

Still, the change could alter the political circumstances surrounding him. Rather than remaining at the center of a contentious administration, Hegseth would become a senator representing a state with a strong Republican electorate. He would also gain a new platform from which to influence defense policy, national security debates, and the broader conservative movement.

For Trump, the arrangement could preserve the services of a loyal political ally. For Blackburn, it would mean deciding whether to use a potentially consequential appointment to elevate a national figure who has only relatively recently made Tennessee his home.

The question is whether Hegseth’s connection to the state is strong enough to make him a credible choice.

Three years in Tennessee, but not a lifetime of roots

Hegseth does have a genuine connection to Tennessee. He and his family moved to the Goodlettsville area north of Nashville in 2022 and lived in Middle Tennessee for about three years before he took over the Pentagon.

His enthusiasm for the University of Tennessee’s Volunteers football team has also been visible. He has attended games with his family and publicly celebrated the team, making his allegiance to the state’s most recognizable college football program part of his public image.

On October 17, 2026, Hegseth attended the Tennessee-Alabama game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Wearing Tennessee orange, a University of Tennessee hat, and a belt buckle featuring the state’s three-star emblem, he was photographed alongside Blackburn and Republican Representative Tim Burchett.

The appearance attracted attention because all three men have potential interests in Tennessee’s political future. Blackburn is seeking the governorship, Burchett has been discussed as a possible successor to her Senate seat, and Hegseth has become the subject of speculation about his own next move.

Axios Nashville reported on October 19 that Hegseth’s attendance had prompted political observers to wonder whether he might be considered for the vacancy. The outlet also emphasized a less dramatic explanation: Hegseth is a known Tennessee football fan, and attending a major game alone is not evidence of a political maneuver.

Hegseth did not attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He earned his undergraduate degree at Princeton University and a graduate degree from Harvard University. His Tennessee connection stems from his family’s residence and personal interests, not generations of political involvement in the state.

That could become a point of contention if his name advances in discussions about Blackburn’s successor. Tennessee has seen the rise of national conservative figures before, but a Senate appointment is not simply about finding someone who shares the state’s political orientation. It also involves questions of loyalty, representation, experience, and the interests of the Republican political establishment.

Hegseth’s relatively brief residence in Tennessee does not, by itself, establish that he would be ineligible to serve as a senator. The Constitution requires Senate candidates to be at least 30 years old, U.S. citizens for at least nine years, and inhabitants of the state when elected. The more pressing question may be political rather than constitutional: would Tennessee Republicans welcome an appointee whose national profile is much larger than his record of involvement in the state?

Marsha Blackburn holds the key — or does she?

Blackburn’s political future is central to the entire scenario. A Republican who has represented Tennessee in the Senate since 2019, Blackburn previously served in the House of Representatives. She has established herself as a prominent conservative and a dependable Trump ally, with a political identity shaped by opposition to Democratic administrations, support for conservative judicial appointments, and alignment with the national Republican movement.

She won the Republican nomination for Governor in August 2026 and is facing Democratic nominee Jerri Green and independent candidates in the November general election. Tennessee has not elected a Democratic governor since 2006, giving Blackburn a strong structural advantage, though voters will ultimately decide the outcome.

Blackburn has said she intends to serve in the Senate until she is inaugurated as Governor if she wins. That intention has created an unusual political question: who would choose her replacement, and when?

Blackburn has indicated that she wants to select her own successor. But the legal and practical mechanics are more complicated than public discussion suggests.

Under Tennessee law, the Governor temporarily fills a Senate vacancy by appointment, with an election at the next regular November election to determine who will serve the remainder of the term. The appointment power therefore belongs to the Governor, not to a departing senator simply because she has won another office.

That raises an important timing issue. Blackburn is scheduled to be inaugurated as Governor in January 2027. If she resigns from the Senate before that transition, incumbent Governor Bill Lee would have to make the appointment. If the vacancy occurs after she takes office, Blackburn could appoint her own successor.

The Tennessee Lookout reported in August that the situation raised unresolved questions about when Blackburn would resign and how much control she has over choosing her successor. The process is politically sensitive because the decision could affect Tennessee’s representation in Washington for the remainder of the term.

The seat isn't a permanent prize Blackburn could hand off indefinitely. The appointee would serve temporarily until the state’s voters choose a successor under the applicable election schedule. A successful appointee would still need to build a political base and compete in a statewide election to keep the position.

For Hegseth, that means the opportunity, if it materializes, would be an entry point into the Senate rather than a guarantee of a long career there.

The relationship between Hegseth and Blackburn

The public evidence of a relationship between Hegseth and Blackburn includes their shared political outlook, their presence at the University of Tennessee football game, and their positions within the broader Trump-aligned Republican coalition.

Blackburn has long been a vocal supporter of Trump’s agenda. At the same time, Hegseth became one of the administration’s most recognizable figures because of his role in conservative media before joining the Cabinet. Their political interests overlap in their support for a more assertive national defense posture and the administration’s broader approach to military and cultural issues.

Their appearance together in Knoxville naturally intensified speculation about whether Blackburn might consider Hegseth for the Senate. Burchett was also present, and his attendance highlights that the vacancy could attract several candidates with stronger or longer-standing ties to Tennessee.

Based on reporting available as of October 27, there is no public evidence of a private agreement between Blackburn and Hegseth. Blackburn has also not publicly announced that she intends to appoint him. It would be premature to treat their appearance at the game as proof that they discussed or reached a deal.

Nevertheless, the political logic is easy to understand. Blackburn would be selecting someone who shares the administration’s political priorities and has a national profile. Hegseth, meanwhile, would be seeking a path into another institution where Republicans could continue to exercise considerable influence.

Whether that logic would outweigh Tennessee Republicans' objections is another matter.

Hegseth would have competition

Hegseth would not be the only Republican interested in the seat.

Representative Tim Burchett, who represents Tennessee’s Second Congressional District, is among the names frequently mentioned as a potential successor. He has publicly expressed interest in serving in the Senate and has built relationships with voters and Republican officials statewide.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, the former professional wrestler known as Kane, has also been discussed as a possible choice. Jacobs has supported Blackburn’s gubernatorial ambitions and is viewed as a figure with significant appeal among conservative voters. Representative Chuck Fleischmann, who represents Tennessee’s Third Congressional District, has also been mentioned in reporting about potential contenders.

These candidates have something Hegseth lacks: established political constituencies in Tennessee. Burchett has won elections in the state, Jacobs has governed at the county level, and Fleischmann has experience representing Tennessee in Congress.

Blackburn would have to weigh these considerations against the appeal of appointing a national figure closely associated with Trump. Choosing Hegseth could delight some administration loyalists while alienating Republicans who believe the Senate seat should go to someone who has spent years working in Tennessee politics.

It could also create resentment among candidates who supported Blackburn, campaigned for her, or invested in the state’s Republican political network expecting their work to lead to greater influence.

As one constitutional expert told the Tennessee Lookout in discussing the appointment process, the choice could make one person happy while angering many others. That warning is particularly relevant in a contest where several ambitious Republicans may believe they have earned consideration.

Could a Senate seat shield Hegseth from impeachment?

The prospect of a Senate appointment has drawn attention partly because of the reported impeachment threat. But the idea that it would automatically protect Hegseth from accountability is misleading.

Impeachment is a constitutional process, and a change of office would not necessarily erase questions about conduct committed while serving as defense secretary. Whether Congress could pursue particular proceedings after a departure would depend on the circumstances and the legal questions involved.

A Senate seat could nevertheless change the political dynamics. It would give Hegseth a new institutional role and could make any effort to investigate his previous conduct more politically complicated. It would also place him in the chamber that conducts impeachment trials, a particularly awkward position if the Senate were ever asked to consider proceedings involving his former executive branch service.

The reported interest in a new position also comes against the backdrop of the Signalgate controversy, in which a journalist was inadvertently included in a group chat where senior administration officials discussed sensitive military plans. The episode raised questions about how sensitive information is handled and about Hegseth’s management of the Pentagon.

His leadership has also drawn criticism over personnel changes and other defense policy decisions. The possibility of a congressional investigation or impeachment effort has added to the uncertainty.

Those circumstances do not establish that Hegseth is seeking the Senate as an escape route. That interpretation comes from reporting based on unnamed sources, and the Pentagon has directly rejected the suggestion that he is pursuing the appointment.

Still, the timing helps explain why the rumor has attracted attention well beyond Tennessee.

A political appointment that could reshape the Republican landscape

If Blackburn wins the governorship and Hegseth ultimately receives serious consideration for her Senate seat, the decision would test the balance between national Republican loyalty and local political representation.

Hegseth could bring a powerful national profile, strong ties to Trump, and experience at the highest levels of the executive branch. But he would also bring a controversial record and relatively limited experience in Tennessee politics.

Blackburn, meanwhile, would face a consequential decision at a moment when her own political career would be entering a new phase. Her choice could shape the state’s Republican leadership and influence who competes for the seat in the next statewide election.

For now, the story remains a possibility rather than an established political plan. The Pentagon says Hegseth is focused on his current job, and Blackburn has not announced a successor. Several Tennessee Republicans appear better positioned in terms of local political experience, and the legal mechanics of the vacancy would have to be resolved before any appointment could occur.

But the speculation itself reveals something about the current Republican Party: national loyalty to Trump can create opportunities that might once have seemed improbable, while a looming political crisis can turn even a routine Senate vacancy into a high-stakes contest.

If Hegseth does pursue the seat, Tennessee could become the setting for a remarkable political transition — from a Pentagon chief under pressure to a senator appointed by a governor whose own rise has been closely tied to the Trump movement.

Whether that transition ever happens will depend on the voters, the timing of Blackburn’s departure, Tennessee’s governor's decisions, and Republican leaders' willingness to embrace Hegseth as one of their own.

I was hoping Hegseth would resign, be fired, or be successfully impeached soon. I have a preference, but any of the three would do. The important thing is that Hegseth goes away, hopefully banished from every written record as Pharaoh once did to Moses in the Ten Commandments. The last thing we need is 6,12, 18, or 24 years of Hegseth as a Senator. Even Tennessee deserves better, but he shouldn’t return to Minnesota under any circumstances.