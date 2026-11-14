Leonardtown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in schools, long-term care, imaging, and home health. If you’re licensed and flexible, there’s good money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Leonardtown, MD (multiple school sites)

(multiple school sites) Pay: $41–$44.15 per hour + possible $3,000 assignment bonus

Type: Local contract, 22.5 hrs/week, day shift, about 35-week school contract

This role is all about helping students meet their mobility goals in a school setting. Great if you want school hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs), and a shorter workweek.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Leonardtown, MD (school district)

(school district) Pay: $41–$44.15 per hour + possible $3,000 assignment bonus

Type: Local contract, 37.5 hrs/week, day shift

Work with students across grade levels on IEP-driven OT services, with evenings, weekends, and holidays off. Comes with full benefits from day one and support for growth and CEUs.

Employer: Amergis Healthcare Staffing

Amergis Healthcare Staffing Location: Leonardtown, MD (LTC/Assisted Living facility)

(LTC/Assisted Living facility) Pay: Approx. $1,576 per week

Type: Travel, about 36 hrs/week

Provide hands-on care in a long-term care or assisted living setting while building your travel resume. Weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k), and recognition programs are included.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Leonardtown, MD

Pay: Estimated $2,184.16 per week (wages + per diems)

(wages + per diems) Type: Travel, 3×12 hr nights, 13-week contract starting 08/03/2026

Ideal for experienced CT Techs who want strong weekly pay and housing/meals per diems. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and recruiter support.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Leonardtown, MD

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide patient-centered nursing care in the home, using your assessment skills and EHR experience. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, education, and coordinating with a wider care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.