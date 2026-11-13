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📅 Cricut card-making class at Leonardtown Library
📅 Learn Cricut card-making at Leonardtown Library
Want to try Cricut crafting? On Friday, November 13, 10:00am–12:00pm, Leonardtown Library Makerspace is hosting “Cricut Crafts: Paper Cards & Envelopes.”
In this beginner class, you’ll:
- Learn to use the Cricut Maker 3 to cut paper
- Make your own cards and envelopes
- Get an intro to Cricut Design Space software
No experience needed and all materials are provided. As of now, there are 2 seats remaining, so registration is required.
After the class, anyone can visit the Leonardtown Library Makerspace during open hours to use the Cricut. You’ll need your own Cricut Design Space account and to bring your own materials, but the library provides the tools and equipment.
Teens 14+ can use the Makerspace on their own; younger kids must have an adult with them. If you need special accommodations, fill out the library’s Accommodations Request form as soon as possible.
More Info: Cricut Crafts: Paper Cards & Envelopes - St Mary's...
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