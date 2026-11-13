📅 Learn Cricut card-making at Leonardtown Library

Want to try Cricut crafting? On Friday, November 13, 10:00am–12:00pm, Leonardtown Library Makerspace is hosting “Cricut Crafts: Paper Cards & Envelopes.”

In this beginner class, you’ll:

Learn to use the Cricut Maker 3 to cut paper

to cut paper Make your own cards and envelopes

Get an intro to Cricut Design Space software

No experience needed and all materials are provided. As of now, there are 2 seats remaining, so registration is required.

After the class, anyone can visit the Leonardtown Library Makerspace during open hours to use the Cricut. You’ll need your own Cricut Design Space account and to bring your own materials, but the library provides the tools and equipment.

Teens 14+ can use the Makerspace on their own; younger kids must have an adult with them. If you need special accommodations, fill out the library’s Accommodations Request form as soon as possible.