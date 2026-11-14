As of 3:45 PM on 2026-11-14, a band of rain showers is stretched along the I-10 corridor east of San Antonio and is moving north. There is no thunder with these showers yet, but storms may develop as the rain moves toward the I-35 corridor, so people at outdoor events should watch the weather closely. More information: https://t.co/bZSZ0Vd46u

This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Austin/San Antonio