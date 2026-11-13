⚠️ City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

City of Leon Valley offices will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Closed: City Hall and all non-emergency offices on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026

on and Reopen: Normal office hours resume Monday, November 30, 2026

Normal office hours resume Open: Emergency services will still be available during the holiday

If you need to handle any city business, try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until November 30 when offices reopen. Emergency services should be used only for urgent situations.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!