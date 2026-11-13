undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Leon Valley
⚠️ Leon Valley city offices closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
10 days ago
⚠️ City offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
City of Leon Valley offices will be closed for Thanksgiving.
- Closed: City Hall and all non-emergency offices on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27, 2026
- Reopen: Normal office hours resume Monday, November 30, 2026
- Open: Emergency services will still be available during the holiday
If you need to handle any city business, try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until November 30 when offices reopen. Emergency services should be used only for urgent situations.
Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
More Info: Thanksgiving Holiday | Leon Valley Texas
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.