📅 Leominster Holiday Season: Fairs, Shows, and Santa Visits

Leominster has a full lineup of holiday events at churches, schools, City Hall, and local businesses.

The Festival of Trees runs Nov. 16–Dec. 17 in the City Hall Auditorium, 25 West St. You can view decorated trees and place bids or votes until Dec. 17.

St. Mark's Christmas Bazaar is at St. Mark's Church, 60 West St. on Friday, Nov. 20, 5–8pm and Saturday, Nov. 21, 10am–2pm. It includes raffles, baked goods, food, local honey, jewelry, a thrift shop, and holiday shopping.

The LHS Theatre Company presents “Newsies” at Leominster High School, 122 Granite St. Shows are Friday, Nov. 20 at 7pm; Saturday, Nov. 21 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2pm. Tickets cost $17 for the Lower Level and $12 for the Upper Level, sold online at onthestage.tickets/show/leominster-high-school-theatre-company.

Photos with Mrs. Claus happen Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11:30am at The Gardners' Spot, 66 Granite St. A 15-minute session is $25, with proceeds going to Veteran Family Connections, which gives free Christmas trees to veterans and military families.

The St. Leo School Holiday Fair is Saturday, Nov. 21, 10am–3pm at St. Leo School, 120 Main St. There will be local crafters, raffles, baked goods, Santa visits, and a free $200 cash door prize drawing.

Breakfast for the Bands is Sunday, Nov. 22, 8–11:30am at Leominster High School, 122 Granite St. It includes a full breakfast, performances by the Leominster and Fitchburg High School bands, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $10, and children under 8 eat free.

The Sholan Farms Holiday Light Show runs Nov. 27–Jan. 2, daily 5–9pm, weather permitting, at 1125 Pleasant St. Drivers are asked to turn off headlights and tune radios to 89.5 FM to enjoy the show.

A Makers Market at Art on the Rocks, 875 Merriam Ave. runs Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28, 8am–6pm, with handmade gifts, art, décor, giveaways, ornaments, and more.

Santa will be at The Mall at Whitney Field from Nov. 27–Dec. 24 for photos. Both reservations and walk-ins are welcome; hours are listed at themallatwhitneyfield.com.

The Christmas Village Holiday Fair at Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St. is Saturday, Nov. 28, 11am–5pm and Sunday, Nov. 29, 8:45am–2pm, with photos with Frosty, baked goods, ornaments, crafts, specialty treats, and handmade gifts.

The Mingle and Jingle Holiday Event is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2–4pm at Rituals Salon & Spa, 646 Central St., offering shopping, beauty, and pampering.

“Holiday Spirit with Kevin Scott Hall”, a holiday cabaret with classic hits, original songs, and musical guests, is Saturday, Nov. 28, 3–4:30pm in the City Hall Auditorium, 25 West St.

The 2nd Annual Santa Con is Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4pm in Downtown Leominster, inviting people to wear Santa suits, elf outfits, or other holiday attire and visit participating locations.