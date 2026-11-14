Leominster’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like being on the road or turning wrenches. Here are a few steady, year‑round roles worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour (plus possible bonuses and premiums) This is a good fit if you like driving around town and staying active. You’ll deliver auto parts to local shops, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and there’s a clear path to grow with the company.

Employer: E.L. Harvey & Sons / Waste Connections

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00/hour, overtime eligible, weekly pay Drive local routes (about 50–55 hours/week, Monday–Friday, 6:00 a.m. start) picking up trash and yard waste. Comes with paid training, quarterly safety bonuses, a $200 boot allowance, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: E.L. Harvey & Sons / Waste Connections

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour + shift differential, earning potential of $90,000+ annually with overtime and bonuses Perfect if you like hands-on work and stable hours. You’ll repair and inspect diesel trucks, handle road calls, and keep the fleet safe and running. Includes weekly pay, boot and tool allowance, 401(k) with match, health benefits, and year‑round work on a 3:00 p.m. start, 50–55 hours/week schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have more than one seat to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.