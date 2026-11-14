Leominster has a nice mix of office and call-center roles right now, with options in insurance, transit, and manufacturing. Good fit if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: FINITETEK INC

FINITETEK INC Location: Leominster, MA (on-site or hybrid)

(on-site or hybrid) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Manage a book of personal insurance accounts (home, auto, etc.) from new policies to renewals and cancellations. Great for someone with personal lines insurance experience and a MA Property & Casualty license (or willing to get one) who enjoys long-term client relationships.

Employer: Montachusett Regional Transit Authority (MART)

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: 6:45am–2:45pm or 11am–7pm

Answer 80–90 calls per day helping MassHealth members schedule and manage transportation. Good fit if you’re patient on the phone, can handle fast-paced work, and like helping people get to their medical appointments.

Employer: New England Wire Products

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year

Benefits: Health, dental, retirement plan, paid holidays, vacation after 90 days

Customer-facing role at a family-owned manufacturer, handling quotes, order status, delivery dates, and freight coordination. Ideal if you have customer service or logistics experience, like working with multiple teams, and want a clear salary range and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.