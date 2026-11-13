📅 Christmas Village Holiday Fair – Photos with Frosty & more

Bring the family to the Christmas Village Holiday Fair on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 11:00 AM at Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA 01453.

You’ll find:

Photos with Frosty

Baked goods

Ornaments and crafts

Specialty treats

Handmade gifts

It’s a fun way to kick off the holiday season, pick up unique gifts, and enjoy some treats close to home.