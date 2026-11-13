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Leominster
📅 Christmas Village Holiday Fair in Leominster Nov. 28
10 days ago
📅 Christmas Village Holiday Fair – Photos with Frosty & more
Bring the family to the Christmas Village Holiday Fair on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 11:00 AM at Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union St., Leominster, MA 01453.
You’ll find:
- Photos with Frosty
- Baked goods
- Ornaments and crafts
- Specialty treats
- Handmade gifts
It’s a fun way to kick off the holiday season, pick up unique gifts, and enjoy some treats close to home.
More Info: Calendar • Christmas Village Holiday Fair
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