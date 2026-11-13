🤝 Leominster, MA Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Leominster has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and pay competitively for the area.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm

Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm Pay: $23.50–$25.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a residential group home supporting adults with disabilities. You’ll supervise direct support staff, manage day-to-day house operations, and help create a safe, home-like environment. Great fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and ready for a growth role in human services.

Employer: The Perfect Child ABA

The Perfect Child ABA Location: Leominster, MA (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $30.00–$36.00/hour

Work one-on-one with kids and others with Autism Spectrum Disorders in homes, schools, and the community. This is a strong stepping stone if you’re aiming for BCBA, special education, speech therapy, or social work, with training, supervision hours, and a supportive team.

Employer: Aspire Living & Learning

Aspire Living & Learning Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm

Pay: $50,000–$65,000/year (based on education & experience)

Manage a caseload and help design and monitor behavior supports for neurodiverse children and adults. Comes with a strong benefits package, retirement match, and lots of professional development if you’re building a clinical career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.