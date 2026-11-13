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🤝 Leominster, MA Community Jobs With Multiple Openings
Leominster has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and pay competitively for the area.
Residential Group Home Manager (L6005-01)
- Employer: Venture Community Services
- Location: Leominster, MA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm
- Pay: $23.50–$25.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Lead a residential group home supporting adults with disabilities. You’ll supervise direct support staff, manage day-to-day house operations, and help create a safe, home-like environment. Great fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and ready for a growth role in human services.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: The Perfect Child ABA
- Location: Leominster, MA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $30.00–$36.00/hour
Work one-on-one with kids and others with Autism Spectrum Disorders in homes, schools, and the community. This is a strong stepping stone if you’re aiming for BCBA, special education, speech therapy, or social work, with training, supervision hours, and a supportive team.
Clinical Associate
- Employer: Aspire Living & Learning
- Location: Leominster, MA
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9am–5pm
- Pay: $50,000–$65,000/year (based on education & experience)
Manage a caseload and help design and monitor behavior supports for neurodiverse children and adults. Comes with a strong benefits package, retirement match, and lots of professional development if you’re building a clinical career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many of these employers hire for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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