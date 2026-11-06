🍽️ Leominster Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Leominster’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dunkin' (Catalano Management Company, LLC)

Dunkin' (Catalano Management Company, LLC) Location: Leominster, MA (multi-store district)

(multi-store district) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, bonus potential, DailyPay on-demand pay, auto reimbursement, PTO, health/dental/vision, supplemental benefits, 401(k) with match, SNHU discounted tuition

Lead several Dunkin’ locations, coach store managers, and own sales, budgets, and guest satisfaction across your district. Good fit if you have 3+ years multi-unit, high-volume QSR or restaurant management and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Columbia Tavern

Location: Leominster, MA 01453

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $21.00 – $24.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role cooking to set recipes, with a big focus on breakfast. Great if you have at least 1 year line cook experience, like a fast kitchen, and want solid hourly pay; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Likely part-time/shift-based (not stated)

Join a high-energy team making sandwiches, running the drive-thru, taking orders, and keeping the shop clean. Best for someone with daytime availability, who can handle a freaky fast pace, stand on their feet, and lift 30–40 lbs regularly.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many managers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.