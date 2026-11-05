🔧 Leominster Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Leominster has a steady mix of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from fun family venues to steady bank work and home cleaning.

Here are several solid options if you like staying active and keeping spaces looking sharp.

Employer: Launch Family Entertainment

Launch Family Entertainment Location: Leominster, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 20–25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Fun, high-energy family entertainment center where you keep the whole facility clean and welcoming. You’ll vacuum, mop, sanitize, take out trash, and help keep supplies stocked while working evenings and weekends.

Employer: Whole Hearted Home Care

Location: Leominster, MA (homes & senior households)

(homes & senior households) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: Competitive hourly pay (based on experience)

Clean private homes and senior households—recurring cleanings, deep cleans, and move-in/move-out jobs. Daytime hours, training, supplies, and mileage reimbursement are offered, with flexible scheduling and room to grow.

Employer: Fidelity Co-Operative Bank

Location: Leominster, MA (travel across bank locations)

(travel across bank locations) Type: Not listed (likely full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely full-time; check posting) Pay: Salary grade 13 (see employer for details)

Hands-on role helping keep bank buildings safe and in good shape—light electrical, plumbing, HVAC, painting, snow removal, landscaping, plus mail runs and supply organization. You’ll use your own car for some travel, with mileage paid at federal rates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions about hours, exact pay, and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.