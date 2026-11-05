🏛️ Leominster wetlands meeting: retail, ADUs & utility work

🏛️ Leominster Conservation meeting: wetland hearings & rules

The Conservation Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:00 PM in Room 10, City Hall, 25 West Street, Leominster. The meeting will start with a call to order and a public comment period.

Continued hearing:

VAM Realty Trust (DEP# 199-1241) – plan for two new retail buildings and changes to the parking lot at 198 and 204 Hamilton Street.

New hearings:

Main and Mead LLC – paving work within the riparian zone of the Nashua River at 495 Main Street (Request for Determination of Applicability).

– within the at (Request for Determination of Applicability). Jeremy Pierce – Lot 1A Pennacook Drive – remove an existing workshop, build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and a gravel driveway .

– remove an existing workshop, build an and a . Jeremy Pierce – Lot 2A Pennacook Drive – build an ADU and gravel driveway .

– build an and . Timothy Sullivan – rebuild about 3 miles of the J136S Tap Line Right of Way in Leominster.

In regular business, the Commission plans to approve October 27, 2026 minutes, discuss a memorandum of understanding for the Pierce Street Conservation Area, and do a Wetland Ordinance Review. The next meeting is set for December 8.

The agenda repeats the 8 interests in the Massachusetts Wetland Protection Act, including water supply, flood control, pollution prevention, and wildlife habitat. The Acting Chair is Richard W. Gullick, PhD, and the Conservation Agent is Jesse Averka for public questions.