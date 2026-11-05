📣 Leominster Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Leominster has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from big-company corporate sales to high-energy summer work. If you’re hungry to earn and learn, these are worth a look.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Leominster, MA (Fortune 250 company, hybrid with travel)

(Fortune 250 company, hybrid with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,700 – $124,700/year + commissions

Work with small and mid-sized businesses (1–500 employees) to help them capture valuable R&D tax credits. This role is quota-carrying, uses Salesforce, and comes with uncapped commissions, incentive trips, and strong benefits from Day 1. Best for reps with 5+ years of B2B sales, ideally in tax credits or financial services, who like building executive and accountant relationships.

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Listed as Volunteer (but commission + bonuses are advertised)

Listed as (but are advertised) Pay: $7,000–$20,000+ for the summer (average first-year rep $10,000–$14,000, commission-based)

Full-time summer door-to-door sales (Mon–Sat) selling home services, with training provided and housing options for students who relocate. A fit for motivated, coachable students who want real-world sales experience, fast feedback, and are comfortable with commission-heavy pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.