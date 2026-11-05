🏥 Leominster, MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Leominster’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for mental health pros and wellness coaches. If you’re ready to help people in our community feel better and live better, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN)

Behavioral Health Network, Inc. (BHN) Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,000 – $72,363.20

Work with youth with Serious Emotional Disturbance and their families, providing intensive in-home and community-based therapy. This role comes with strong clinical training, generous benefits, and a stable, mission-driven employer that’s been serving Western MA since 1938.

Employer: Community Health Connections

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Join a Federally Qualified Health Center serving underserved and diverse patients in an integrated primary care setting. You’ll provide individual, group, and family therapy, crisis stabilization, and case management while working closely with a multi-disciplinary team.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Special Strong (local franchise)

Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Part-time

Perks: Competitive pay, flexible schedule, free uniforms

Perfect if you want extra income and control over your schedule while doing meaningful work. You’ll provide 1:1 and group training for clients with mental, physical, or cognitive challenges, with strong training and support from the company.

If one of these feels like a fit, open the link, skim the details, and send in your application while the role is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.