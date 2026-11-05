🛒 Leominster Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Leominster’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Ocean State Job Lot Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s interesting: Lead a store area, help with opening/closing, and guide a small team while still working hands-on with customers and freight. Comes with 30% employee discount, health benefits, PTO, 401(k), profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Help run the store, open/close, and coach teammates while staying close to customers on the sales floor. You get a 30% shoe discount across Caleres brands, a relaxed dress code, small team vibe, and access to education assistance and other benefits if you move into eligible hours.

Employer: First Tech Federal Credit Union (supporting DCU)

(supporting DCU) Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time (38.5 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue 8:30–5:30; Thu–Fri 8:30–5:30 or 10:30–7:30; Sat 8:30–3:30

Mon–Tue 8:30–5:30; Thu–Fri 8:30–5:30 or 10:30–7:30; Sat 8:30–3:30 Why it’s interesting: Classic bank teller role with a focus on member service and referrals, plus chances to learn other areas of the credit union. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO + sick + personal days, paid federal holidays, and special employee loan pricing.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Leominster, MA – The Mall at Whitney Field

Type: Seasonal, approx. full-time hours

Pay: $21.00 – $22.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Run the Santa photo set, lead the seasonal team, handle scheduling and daily operations, and keep the guest experience fun and smooth. Offers same-day pay options, referral bonuses, and holiday perks like a free Santa visit package and digital greetings for friends and family.

Employer: Fidelity Co-Operative Bank

Location: Leominster, MA (float between banking centers)

Type: Not listed (bank branch role; likely full-time)

Not listed (bank branch role; likely full-time) Pay: Not listed (Salary Grade 12R )

Not listed (Salary Grade ) Why it’s interesting: Blend of teller work and relationship-building—handle daily transactions, solve problems, and learn the bank’s full product line. Good fit if you want to grow in banking, with chances to get NMLS and Notary credentials and be active in local community events.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances inside the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.