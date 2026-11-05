🤝 Leominster Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Leominster has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a caring team. These roles are hands-on, local, and focused on making life better for neighbors who need support.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Venture Community Services Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hours)

Schedule: Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm

Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm Pay: $23.50–$25.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a small residential home supporting adults with disabilities. You’ll supervise direct support staff, handle day-to-day house operations, and keep the home safe, clean, and “home-like.” Great fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and ready for a growth role in human services.

Employer: Manor On The Hill (Assisted Living & Memory Care)

Manor On The Hill (Assisted Living & Memory Care) Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Rotating weekends & some evenings (see below) Week 1: Sun 9:30am–4:30pm; Tue 3:45pm–7pm; Sat 3:45pm–7pm Week 2: Tue 3:45pm–7pm; Sat 9:30am–7pm

Rotating weekends & some evenings (see below) Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour

Help run fun, engaging activities for seniors in assisted living and memory care. Perfect if you’re outgoing, cheerful, and love getting people involved in games, crafts, and social events.

Employer: South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC)

South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC) Location: Leominster, MA

Type: Relief / On-call, various shifts & hours

Pay: Not listed

On-call role providing coverage at SMOC residential programs. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, help with client intakes, keep logs, support dorm safety, and do light cleaning. Good option if you want flexible hours and experience in housing, recovery, or human services.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.