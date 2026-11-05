undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🤝 Leominster Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Leominster has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a caring team. These roles are hands-on, local, and focused on making life better for neighbors who need support.
Residential Group Home Manager (L6005-01)
- Employer: Venture Community Services
- Location: Leominster, MA
- Type: Full-time (40 hours)
- Schedule: Mon & Thu 12pm–8pm; Tue, Wed & Fri 9am–5pm
- Pay: $23.50–$25.00/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Lead a small residential home supporting adults with disabilities. You’ll supervise direct support staff, handle day-to-day house operations, and keep the home safe, clean, and “home-like.” Great fit if you’re organized, compassionate, and ready for a growth role in human services.
Activity Assistant
- Employer: Manor On The Hill (Assisted Living & Memory Care)
- Location: Leominster, MA
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Rotating weekends & some evenings (see below)
- Week 1: Sun 9:30am–4:30pm; Tue 3:45pm–7pm; Sat 3:45pm–7pm
- Week 2: Tue 3:45pm–7pm; Sat 9:30am–7pm
- Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour
Help run fun, engaging activities for seniors in assisted living and memory care. Perfect if you’re outgoing, cheerful, and love getting people involved in games, crafts, and social events.
Program Advocate, Relief
- Employer: South Middlesex Opportunity Council (SMOC)
- Location: Leominster, MA
- Type: Relief / On-call, various shifts & hours
- Pay: Not listed
On-call role providing coverage at SMOC residential programs. You’ll greet visitors, answer phones, help with client intakes, keep logs, support dorm safety, and do light cleaning. Good option if you want flexible hours and experience in housing, recovery, or human services.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local roles like this tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.