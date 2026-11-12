🏥 Lenoir, NC Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lenoir’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to therapy clinics. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local but keep your career moving.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Lenoir, NC (plus Morganton, NC)

(plus Morganton, NC) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour, weekly pay

Support clients or even your own family member at home with personal care, light household help, and companionship. BAYADA offers flexible schedules, paid training, scholarships, and PTO, so it’s a good fit if you’re new to caregiving or need work that fits around school or family.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Lenoir, NC

Type: Travel assignment (Therapy)

Pay: Approx. $2,489 per week (40 hrs, days; package includes taxable + tax-free amounts)

12-week home health PT contract with day shifts and 40 hours per week, ideal if you like variety and travel work. Ardor offers weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and a dedicated recruiter to help with the details so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Invitation Therapy

Location: Caldwell County / Lenoir, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour

Join a brand-new 6,000 sq. ft. pediatric clinic with a team of speech and occupational therapists. This role offers a flexible schedule, health insurance, and 401(k) with match, plus the chance to build one-on-one treatment plans and work closely with families.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Lenoir tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.