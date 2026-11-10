📢 Free Community Turkey Tuesday at MLK Center Nov. 24

📢 Free Thanksgiving turkeys & donation drive in Lenoir

Community Turkey Tuesday is back at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 313 Greenhaven Drive NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 5:00 pm.

Join City Council Members Crissy Thomas and Rev. Ike Perkins and volunteers as they hand out free turkeys to local families in need.

Location: MLK Center parking lot

How it works: Drive-through or walk-up to get a turkey Up to 3 turkeys per car if there are 3 adults in the car Walk-ups: 1 turkey per adult Turkeys available while supplies last



Want to help? You can donate frozen turkeys by dropping them off at the MLK Center:

By November 23 , or

, or On November 24 before 5:00 pm

It’s a simple way to help feed a family in need this holiday season.