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Lenoir

📢 Free Community Turkey Tuesday at MLK Center Nov. 24

5 days ago
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📢 Free Thanksgiving turkeys & donation drive in Lenoir

Community Turkey Tuesday is back at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 313 Greenhaven Drive NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 5:00 pm.

Join City Council Members Crissy Thomas and Rev. Ike Perkins and volunteers as they hand out free turkeys to local families in need.

  • Location: MLK Center parking lot
  • How it works:
    • Drive-through or walk-up to get a turkey
    • Up to 3 turkeys per car if there are 3 adults in the car
    • Walk-ups: 1 turkey per adult
    • Turkeys available while supplies last

Want to help? You can donate frozen turkeys by dropping them off at the MLK Center:

  • By November 23, or
  • On November 24 before 5:00 pm

It’s a simple way to help feed a family in need this holiday season.

More Info: Calendar • Community Turkey Tuesday

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