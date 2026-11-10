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Lenoir
📢 Free Community Turkey Tuesday at MLK Center Nov. 24
5 days ago
📢 Free Thanksgiving turkeys & donation drive in Lenoir
Community Turkey Tuesday is back at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 313 Greenhaven Drive NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 5:00 pm.
Join City Council Members Crissy Thomas and Rev. Ike Perkins and volunteers as they hand out free turkeys to local families in need.
- Location: MLK Center parking lot
- How it works:
- Drive-through or walk-up to get a turkey
- Up to 3 turkeys per car if there are 3 adults in the car
- Walk-ups: 1 turkey per adult
- Turkeys available while supplies last
Want to help? You can donate frozen turkeys by dropping them off at the MLK Center:
- By November 23, or
- On November 24 before 5:00 pm
It’s a simple way to help feed a family in need this holiday season.
More Info: Calendar • Community Turkey Tuesday
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