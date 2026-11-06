Holiday drive to stock Lenoir County Foster Closet

The Rotaract Club & Young Professionals of Lenoir County are holding a holiday donation drive to stock the Lenoir County Foster Closet with basics for children entering new foster or kinship homes. Top priority items are new, unopened socks and underwear in original packaging, and they are also collecting new blankets, new board games, and new card games. Early drop-offs are accepted Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM at SERVPRO of Lenoir, Duplin, Jones & Wayne Counties, 661 Sussex St., Kinston, NC 28504, and donations will also be collected at the Christmas Drive-In Movie on December 3 at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds, where gates open at 5:30 PM and the movie begins at 7:00 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rotaract of Lenoir County