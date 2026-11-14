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Lenoir City
🛒 Lenoir City Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
4 days ago
Lenoir City has some solid retail and customer-facing jobs open right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work.
Fashion Team Associate – Full Time
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #741
- Location: 911 Highway 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771
- Pay: $14–$27 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
- Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off), and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U. Great if you like fashion, customer service, and want long-term growth.
Retail Route Sales Representative
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Lenoir City, TN (local territory)
- Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)
- Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday
- Why it’s worth a look: You’re on the road visiting grocery and convenience stores, building displays for popular snacks, and planning your own day. Weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.
Part Time Sales Associate
- Employer: Cato
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Part-Time
- Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you want fewer hours and enjoy fashion retail. You’ll help with sales, customer service, cash wrap, and merchandising in a smaller store setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail (schedule, benefits, or duties) that makes it a great match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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