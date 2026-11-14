Lenoir City has some solid retail and customer-facing jobs open right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #741

Walmart Supercenter Location: 911 Highway 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771

Pay: $14–$27 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s worth a look: Steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off), and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U. Great if you like fashion, customer service, and want long-term growth.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Lenoir City, TN (local territory)

Pay: $17–$20 per hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

+ performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year) Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday

Full-Time, Monday–Friday Why it’s worth a look: You’re on the road visiting grocery and convenience stores, building displays for popular snacks, and planning your own day. Weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Cato

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Part-Time

Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you want fewer hours and enjoy fashion retail. You’ll help with sales, customer service, cash wrap, and merchandising in a smaller store setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail (schedule, benefits, or duties) that makes it a great match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.