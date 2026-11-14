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🍽️ Multiple Lenoir City Food Service Jobs with Growth Potential
Lenoir City has some solid food service openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and friendly teams.
Here are several local roles worth a look:
Kitchen Manager / Team Leader – Chick-fil-A
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the back-of-house team in a fast-paced, high-energy kitchen. You’ll oversee food quality, accuracy, and food safety while working with a motivated team that invests in your growth. Great fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and like coaching others.
Restaurant Team Lead / Shift Manager – Chick-fil-A
- Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-house leadership role where you run shifts, support the team, and care for guests. You’ll help train new hires, open/close the store, handle cash drawers, and be the face of the restaurant during your shift.
Team Member & Shift Leader – Petro’s Chili & Chips
- Employer: Petro's Chili & Chips
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Team Member & Shift Leader roles
- Salary: $10.00–$12.00 per hour (based on experience and store needs)
Join a local Knoxville family business with over 40 years in the area. No experience needed for team members—just a good attitude. You’ll get flexible scheduling, paid training, a free meal each shift, and benefits like health, dental, and vision insurance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—food service is a great way to build skills, meet people, and move up fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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