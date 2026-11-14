Lenoir City has some solid food service openings right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and friendly teams.

Here are several local roles worth a look:

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Salary: Not listed

Lead the back-of-house team in a fast-paced, high-energy kitchen. You’ll oversee food quality, accuracy, and food safety while working with a motivated team that invests in your growth. Great fit if you have restaurant leadership experience and like coaching others.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd

Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house leadership role where you run shifts, support the team, and care for guests. You’ll help train new hires, open/close the store, handle cash drawers, and be the face of the restaurant during your shift.

Employer: Petro's Chili & Chips

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Team Member & Shift Leader roles

Salary: $10.00–$12.00 per hour (based on experience and store needs)

Join a local Knoxville family business with over 40 years in the area. No experience needed for team members—just a good attitude. You’ll get flexible scheduling, paid training, a free meal each shift, and benefits like health, dental, and vision insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—food service is a great way to build skills, meet people, and move up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.