Lenoir City has some solid office jobs open right now, especially if you like helping patients and keeping things organized behind the scenes.

Employer: Affordable Dentures & Implants

Affordable Dentures & Implants Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see at a busy dental office. This role handles check-in/check-out, scheduling, payments, insurance paperwork, and phone calls, with a focus on great patient care. 2+ years of dental front office experience and knowledge of dental insurance and Dentrix are required. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and PTO.

Employer: Long Electric LLC

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time office-based)

Not listed (appears to be full-time office-based) Salary: Not listed

Support the Operations Manager and keep jobs moving for an electrical company. You’ll manage ServiceTitan daily, track projects, help with dispatch, handle permits and inspections, and be the go-between for techs, management, and customers. 1–2 years of hands-on ServiceTitan experience is required; trade industry experience (electrical/HVAC/plumbing/construction) is a plus.

Employer: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Locations: Tower at Parkwest, Oak Ridge, Lenoir City, and Alcoa, TN

Type: Full-time, Float position

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role with a large orthopedic group, greeting patients, checking them in and out, updating demographics and insurance, scheduling follow-ups, and taking copays. You must be willing to float between multiple clinics; 2 years of medical office experience is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—office skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.