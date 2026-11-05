🍽️ Lenoir City TN Food Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $14/hr

Lenoir City has some solid food service openings right now, from quick-service spots to a busy travel stop kitchen. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days

Help run the fresh kitchen at a busy travel stop—oversee prep, food quality, safety, and inventory while coaching the team. Good fit if you like a fast pace, want benefits, and are interested in growing into leadership.

Employer: Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants (Calhoun’s)

Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants (Calhoun’s) Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Not listed (restaurant cook role)

Not listed (restaurant cook role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, growth opportunities

Line cook role on stations like grill, fry, salad, or window in a busy, well-known local restaurant. Great if you already have some kitchen experience and want steady work with room to advance.

Employer: Petro’s Chili & Chips

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Not listed (team member/shift leader)

Not listed (team member/shift leader) Pay: $10–$14 per hour , based on experience and store needs

, based on experience and store needs Perks: Flexible schedule, free meal each shift, health/dental/vision, paid training, employee discount

Frontline and shift leader roles taking care of guests, making food, and keeping the store running smoothly. Nice option if you’re new to work, need flexible hours, or want a path into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always ask about hours, pay, and growth in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.