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🍽️ Lenoir City TN Food Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $14/hr
Lenoir City has some solid food service openings right now, from quick-service spots to a busy travel stop kitchen. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and chances to move up.
Fresh Food Coordinator – Retail
- Employer: Love’s Travel Stops
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days
Help run the fresh kitchen at a busy travel stop—oversee prep, food quality, safety, and inventory while coaching the team. Good fit if you like a fast pace, want benefits, and are interested in growing into leadership.
Cook – Calhoun’s Lenoir City
- Employer: Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants (Calhoun’s)
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Not listed (restaurant cook role)
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, meal discounts, growth opportunities
Line cook role on stations like grill, fry, salad, or window in a busy, well-known local restaurant. Great if you already have some kitchen experience and want steady work with room to advance.
Team Member & Shift Leader – Petros Love at First Bite
- Employer: Petro’s Chili & Chips
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- Type: Not listed (team member/shift leader)
- Pay: $10–$14 per hour, based on experience and store needs
- Perks: Flexible schedule, free meal each shift, health/dental/vision, paid training, employee discount
Frontline and shift leader roles taking care of guests, making food, and keeping the store running smoothly. Nice option if you’re new to work, need flexible hours, or want a path into leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always ask about hours, pay, and growth in the interview.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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