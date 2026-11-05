🔧 Lenoir City Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Lenoir City has some strong hands-on roles right now, from food plants to homes to restaurants. If you like fixing things and keeping spaces running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a global food & beverage ingredients company)

Jobot (for a global food & beverage ingredients company) Location: Lenoir City, TN

Salary: $75,000–$85,000 + ~10% bonus

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the maintenance team in a growing coffee manufacturing facility, handle preventive and predictive maintenance, and partner with engineering on new automated equipment. Good fit if you have 5+ years industrial maintenance and want a role with travel, career growth, and full benefits.

Employer: Eco Home Solutions, Inc.

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Pay: $28.00–$45.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Work 4 ten-hour days with weekly pay, company vehicle, uniforms, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO). Ideal if you have 2+ years HVAC experience and EPA certification and like a mix of service, repair, and customer interaction.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Lenoir City, TN

Type: Part-time, overnight

Why it’s interesting: Keep the restaurant spotless and ready for the next day on the third shift, with a focus on cleaning, safety, and equipment care. Offers weekly pay, same-day pay access, health benefits eligibility (even for part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open too. Share this with a friend who’s handy and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.