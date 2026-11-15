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Lenexa
🏥 Lenexa, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
5 days ago
Lenexa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospitals, home health, and retail pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here right now.
Registered Pharmacist
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Lenexa, KS (retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time, hourly (night & weekend shifts required)
- Salary: Not listed
Fill and verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, and help lead the pharmacy team in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good fit if you like direct customer contact, community outreach, and taking charge when the Pharmacy Manager is away.
Antepartum and Labor & Delivery Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time RN
- Salary: Not listed
Care for high‑risk pregnancy and labor patients with a focus on fetal monitoring and individualized care plans. Ideal if you enjoy close teamwork with OBs, anesthesia, and support staff in a very hands-on, family-focused setting.
Cardiovascular Prep and Recovery Registered Nurse (PRN)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: PRN RN (CV Prep & Recovery)
- Salary: Not listed
Support patients before and after cardiovascular procedures—starting IVs, monitoring cardiac status, and educating patients and families. Great if you like cardiac care and want flexible PRN hours.
Hospice RN – On Call – Weekends
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Lenexa, KS / Home-based care
- Type: Full-time, weekend on-call
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate hospice care in patients’ homes, assess changing needs, and carry out the plan of care. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, bonuses, and CE/scholarship options for eligible staff.
Clinical Supervisor – Hospice RN
- Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice
- Location: Lenexa, KS (office + field)
- Type: Full-time RN leadership
- Salary: Not listed
Lead coordination of hospice services, review clinical documentation, and manage scheduling and communication with field staff and providers. Good step up if you have 2+ years RN experience and at least 1 year hospice/home health and want leadership responsibility.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room (CVOR)
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time RN (Cardiovascular OR)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide perioperative care for cardiovascular surgery patients, manage advanced monitoring equipment, and maintain strict sterile technique. Best for RNs with strong OR and cardiac experience who like high-acuity, fast-paced work.
Operating Room Registered Nurse – CVOR
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time RN (Cardiovascular OR)
- Salary: Not listed
Serve as circulating and/or scrub nurse for cardiac and vascular procedures, manage specialized CVOR equipment, and monitor hemodynamics. Another solid option if you want CVOR work and like close collaboration with surgeons and anesthesia.
New Graduate Registered Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time, new grad RN
- Salary: Not listed
Start your RN career with structured mentorship while you learn assessments, meds, and patient education in a team-based setting. Great for recent grads who want support and a clear path to grow.
Radiology Technologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate standard and portable X‑ray equipment, administer contrast within scope, and manage images in PACS while following radiation and infection-control standards. Good match if you’re confident with imaging tech and like patient-facing diagnostic work.
Registered Nurse – Ortho Neuro Trauma
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time RN
- Salary: Not listed
Care for patients with orthopedic, neuro, and trauma conditions in a busy clinical unit. You’ll manage complex cases, coordinate with a multidisciplinary team, and use evidence-based practices.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings or are open to talking about fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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