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🛒 Lenexa, KS Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lenexa’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from grocery and kids’ clothes to banking and tile showrooms. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring in Lenexa, KS.
In-Store Shopping Clerk
Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help pick and pack online grocery orders in-store using the Instacart app, while keeping an eye on freshness and quality. Includes competitive pay, store discount, DailyPay access, vacation/sick time, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.
Sales Associate
Employer: Carters Inc.
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping families shop for baby and kids’ clothes at the #1 children’s clothing brand. Offers flexible schedules, 30% employee discount, mental health benefits, referral bonuses, and tuition-free education programs.
Personal Banker
Employer: Commerce Bank
Location: 8700 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.55–$25.05/hour + incentives
Build relationships with bank customers, handle transactions, and recommend products that fit their financial needs. Monday–Saturday schedule with health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/personal time, and career development.
Customer Service Representative – CT
Employer: Dal-Tile LLC (Mohawk Industries)
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Mix of phone, email, and in-person showroom support helping customers choose tile and stone, process orders, and arrange shipping. Offers competitive salary, 401(k) match, employee purchase discount, and tuition reimbursement.
Customer Service Rep
Employer: Lincare
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Phone-based role answering questions, entering orders, and checking on patients’ compliance with physician-directed products and services. Good fit if you like detailed computer work and helping people with health-related needs.
Customer Service Manager
Employer: Allied OneSource
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60,000/year
Manage a portfolio of merchant clients, solve complex issues, and guide them on pricing and processing strategies. This is a higher-responsibility, non–call-center role ideal for someone with strong problem-solving and relationship management skills.
Senior Member Service Specialist – Lenexa, Kansas
Employer: CommunityAmerica Credit Union
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead and coach contact center staff, handle escalated member calls, and help improve processes and service quality. Requires 2+ years in a financial institution and strong leadership and customer service skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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