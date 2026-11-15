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Lenexa
📅 Free Lenexa Rec Center open house on Nov. 18, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Free open house at the Lenexa Rec Center is coming up.
Stop by on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. at Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66219.
You can:
- Take a guided tour of the rec center
- Get tips on how to use the fitness equipment
- Enjoy a free InBody body composition scan
- Spin a prize wheel for a chance to win
Admission is free and no registration is needed — just walk in, explore the space, meet the staff, and have fun checking out what the rec center offers.
More Info: Rec Center Open House - City of Lenexa, KS
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