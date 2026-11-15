📅 Free open house at the Lenexa Rec Center is coming up.

Stop by on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 4–7 p.m. at Lenexa Rec Center, 17201 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS 66219.

You can:

Take a guided tour of the rec center

Get tips on how to use the fitness equipment

Enjoy a free InBody body composition scan

Spin a prize wheel for a chance to win

Admission is free and no registration is needed — just walk in, explore the space, meet the staff, and have fun checking out what the rec center offers.