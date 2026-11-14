Lenexa’s nuclear design scene is busy right now, and Kiewit Nuclear Solutions is hiring across several disciplines. If you’re an experienced designer or engineer, there’s real long‑term project work here.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Lenexa, KS (Houston, Knoxville, other locations or remote may be considered)

(Houston, Knoxville, other locations or remote may be considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $153,000/year

Lead electrical design on complex nuclear projects, from power distribution and grounding to 3D model reviews. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years of experience, strong SmartPlant 3D skills, and want to mentor junior designers while working on high-impact nuclear work.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Lenexa, KS (other locations may be considered)

(other locations may be considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role doing structural analysis and design for buildings, foundations, pipe racks, and more on nuclear and industrial projects. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil/Architectural (structural), 2–4+ years’ experience, and are working toward or already have your EIT/PE.

Employer: Kiewit Corporation

Location: Lenexa, KS (Houston, Knoxville, other locations may be considered)

(Houston, Knoxville, other locations may be considered) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on structural design role focused on Revit and BIM for nuclear, power, or heavy industrial projects. Best for designers with 5–10+ years’ structural design experience who enjoy detailed modeling, clash checks with Navisworks, and mentoring junior staff.

Employer: Kiewit Corporation

Location: Lenexa, KS (also hiring in Houston, TX and Knoxville, TN)

(also hiring in Houston, TX and Knoxville, TN) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design complex mechanical and piping systems for nuclear and power generation projects using SmartPlant 3D, MicroStation, and AutoCAD Plant 3D. A strong match if you have 7–10+ years of 3D piping/mechanical design in nuclear, power, industrial, or oil & gas and want to stay deep in technical work.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.