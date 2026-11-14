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💻 Lenexa, KS IT Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Entry to $95K+
Lenexa’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or already senior. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.
Senior Security Analyst (Contract-to-Hire)
- Employer: Kforce Inc (supporting a client)
- Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite/unspecified)
- Type: Contract-to-hire
- Salary: Range mentioned but not listed in the posting
Lead security monitoring, threat analysis, and incident response for a large environment. Good fit if you have 5+ years in cybersecurity, know SIEM/EDR/cloud security, and want a senior individual-contributor role focused on improving overall security posture.
Applications Analyst / IT Application Engineer
- Employer: Bright Minds (recruiting for an established company)
- Location: Onsite in Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year + benefits
Own and improve key enterprise apps (ERP, finance, HR, etc.), handle integrations, and solve complex issues across systems. Great for someone with 5+ years supporting enterprise applications, solid SQL skills, and an interest in being the go-to person for business-critical tools.
Network Administrator I
- Employer: Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.
- Location: Lenexa, KS, US
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-to-mid level network role supporting 200+ sites across wired, wireless, WAN, voice, and plant-floor networks. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in IT, some networking fundamentals, and want hands-on experience with Cisco, SD-WAN, firewalls, and industrial (OT) networks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong, motivated candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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