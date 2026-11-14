Lenexa’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or already senior. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Kforce Inc (supporting a client)

Kforce Inc (supporting a client) Location: Lenexa, KS (onsite/unspecified)

(onsite/unspecified) Type: Contract-to-hire

Salary: Range mentioned but not listed in the posting

Lead security monitoring, threat analysis, and incident response for a large environment. Good fit if you have 5+ years in cybersecurity, know SIEM/EDR/cloud security, and want a senior individual-contributor role focused on improving overall security posture.

Employer: Bright Minds (recruiting for an established company)

(recruiting for an established company) Location: Onsite in Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year + benefits

Own and improve key enterprise apps (ERP, finance, HR, etc.), handle integrations, and solve complex issues across systems. Great for someone with 5+ years supporting enterprise applications, solid SQL skills, and an interest in being the go-to person for business-critical tools.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Location: Lenexa, KS, US

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Entry-to-mid level network role supporting 200+ sites across wired, wireless, WAN, voice, and plant-floor networks. Ideal if you have 1–3 years in IT, some networking fundamentals, and want hands-on experience with Cisco, SD-WAN, firewalls, and industrial (OT) networks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams are flexible when they see strong, motivated candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.