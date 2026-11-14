Lenexa is full of tiny whiskered charm right now! These adoptable kittens at Kitty City Kansas Rescue are looking for safe, loving homes where they can grow up and thrive.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Female

Color: Dilute calico/tortoiseshell

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101 or kittycityks@aol.com

Tagamachi is the special girl in a litter of orange brothers, with striking dilute calico coloring and a confident, one-of-a-kind vibe. She’s learned to hold her own and would love a home that enjoys a bold, fun kitten.

👉 Meet Tagamachi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Orange

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Slinky is the chatty one of his group and loves to “talk” throughout the day. If you enjoy a kitten who follows you around and shares his thoughts, Slinky may be your little orange shadow.

👉 Meet Slinky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Orange

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Lite Brite is a playful entertainer who loves chasing balls and batting toys. If you want a kitten who will keep you laughing with his energy and curiosity, he’s your guy.

👉 Meet Lite Brite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Orange

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Etch a Sketch is a little lovebug who adores attention and cuddles. His purr starts up as soon as you give him some love, and he’d be thrilled to be your snuggle buddy.

👉 Meet Etch a Sketch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Warm orange / butterscotch

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Furby is a butterscotch-colored sweetheart with a loving, people-focused nature. He enjoys soaking up attention and would be a great match for someone wanting an affectionate kitten.

👉 Meet Furby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Female

Color: Calico / dilute calico

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Daphne is a confident, friendly diva who loves attention and knows how to get it. She’ll weave around your feet and rub against your legs until you sit down and give her the spotlight she deserves.

👉 Meet Daphne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Zhu Zhu is a sweet, very friendly girl with a big personality and lots of energy. She’s an affectionate social butterfly with beautiful marbled tabby stripes.

👉 Meet Zhu Zhu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

North is a super friendly, energetic tuxedo boy who loves chase games and wand toys. When he’s done zooming, he heads straight to you for love and attention.

👉 Meet North and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Cream / ivory

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Booger is a gentle boy who loves soft beds and blankets. He may be a bit reserved at first, but he warms up with patience and enjoys affection, playtime, and wrestling with foster friends.

👉 Meet Booger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Hank is a dapper tuxedo boy with a tiny “goatee” and a sweet, cuddly side. He loves curling up under your chin and showing off his acrobatic moves when it’s time to play.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Flea is described as “perfect” – a great mix of playful and cuddly. He loves neck scratches and has gold-medal-level kitten skills when it comes to playtime.

👉 Meet Flea and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Spud is a quirky, talkative kitten known for his flips and twists. He “chats” to himself and has a silly side, but also a soft, sweet heart underneath all that silliness.

👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Color: Gray / blue

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Tadpole is a total sweetheart who loves playing, snuggling, and being near his people. He’ll happily watch you from across the room because he’s simply obsessed with his favorite humans.

👉 Meet Tadpole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair • Age: Babies • Gender: Female (bonded pair)

Color: Black

Shelter: Kitty City Kansas Rescue • Contact: (913) 971-0101

Noxie and Doxie are bonded black-furred sisters who have been with their foster mom since they were just 2 weeks old. They have very soft fur, strong purr motors, and love to greet you, purring loudly and asking for hugs once they’re settled in. They are very loving and should be adopted together.

👉 Meet Noxie and Doxie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to meet these kittens

Kitty City Kansas Rescue adoption center is open every Saturday (noon–5 pm) and Sunday (noon–4 pm). Call (913) 971-0101 or email kittycityks@aol.com to ask about a specific kitten or current adoption fees.

If you’re in or near Lenexa, please consider visiting this weekend, sharing these links, or applying online. The right home could be yours—and one of these little ones could be your new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.