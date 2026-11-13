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Lenexa
Lenexa kicks off holiday events Nov. 20–21
8 days ago
The Lenexa Public Market will host the Sip, Mingle & Jingle event on Friday, November 20, featuring local craft vendors, live music, food and drinks from market vendors, and prizes. The Holiday Farmers Market will take place inside Lenexa City Hall on Saturday, November 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering locally made baked goods, seasonal produce, gifts, and body care products. More information: https://lnkd.in/gQdrny2r
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lenexa Chamber of Commerce
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