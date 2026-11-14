Lenexa’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like keeping products, orders, and trucks moving on time. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Grapevine Designs

Grapevine Designs Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Help run client merchandise programs behind the scenes so Account Managers can focus on sales. You’ll handle product setup, orders, inventory checks, and shipping details—great fit if you’re organized, love details, and enjoy solving problems in a fast-moving environment.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time, 7:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Support FedEx linehaul operations by helping manage dispatch and keeping trucks and freight on schedule. Good for night owls with strong time-management skills who can juggle changing priorities and know (or want to learn) transportation rules and systems.

Employer: Nazdar

Location: Lenexa, KS (Shawnee facility)

Type: Full-time (implied)

Keep manufacturing running smoothly by making sure inventory records match what’s on the floor. You’ll do cycle counts, track down discrepancies, work with production and purchasing, and help improve inventory processes—ideal if you like accuracy, problem-solving, and some time on your feet.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.