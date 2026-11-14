Lenexa’s sales scene is busy right now – banks, home services, plastics, and pest control are all hiring. If you like talking to people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Academy Bank

Academy Bank Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Minimum $70,000/year + monthly incentive pay

Lead a neighborhood banking center, spend up to 80% of your time on outside sales, and grow deposits, loans, and new accounts. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays) and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Cope Plastics, Inc.

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: See employer site for details

Hunt for new B2B customers across Kansas and northwest Missouri while supporting existing accounts in manufacturing, food processing, and agriculture. Ideal if you have 2+ years of cold-calling sales and like managing your own territory and schedule.

Employer: Legacy Restoration

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starts at $100,000/year (base + commission)

Lead a residential sales team in home exterior repair and remodeling, splitting time between office and field. Monday–Friday 10am–7pm (some Saturdays), with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth potential if you have 5+ years in sales and 2+ years in leadership.

Employer: EcoShield Pest Solutions

Location: Lenexa, KS (8052 Reeder Street)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour base + commission; most earn $60,000–$90,000/year

Sell pest control services through warm leads, cold calls, and in-home inspections while driving a company vehicle. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, plus training and licensing provided.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the stack.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.