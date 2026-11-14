Lenexa’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready for a leadership move. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Location: Lenexa, KS | On-site

| Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role where you own investigations, CAPA, and change control in a regulated environment. Great fit if you have 3+ years in QA/QE and want to drive continuous improvement across operations, engineering, and manufacturing.

Employer: Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Location: Lenexa, KS | On-site

| Type: Full-time | Weekend shift

| Salary: Not listed

Lead the plates production area, guiding operators, solving floor issues, and keeping safety, quality, and output on track. Ideal if you have manufacturing + leadership experience and like being visible on the floor instead of stuck at a desk.

Employer: DreamSeat

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling furniture and seating with basic tools—no diploma or prior experience required. Good option if you want flexible, entry-level work and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and being on your feet.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and maintain pouch-making equipment that turns plastic film into bags, while watching quality and fixing basic mechanical issues. Best for someone with machine operation experience who likes troubleshooting and steady production work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.