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Lenexa
🏥 Lenexa, KS Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & MA Roles Open Now
12 days ago
Lenexa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for experienced RNs and clinical support staff. If you like fast-paced, hands-on care, this week’s roles are worth a look.
Emergency Room Nurse Supervisor (Clinical Nurse Coordinator)
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily ER operations, guide patient flow, and support a high-performing emergency team. Great fit if you’re an experienced ER RN ready to step into leadership and mentoring.
Surgical First Assist Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with surgeons in complex cases, from pre-op through recovery. Ideal if you love the OR and have strong first-assist and sterile technique skills.
Adult Psychiatric Registered Nurse
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide focused care to adult psych patients in a fast-paced setting with a multidisciplinary team. Good match if you’re an RN with a heart for mental health and strong assessment skills.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Room
- Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Triage, stabilize, and treat a wide range of emergency cases using evidence-based protocols. Best for RNs who thrive under pressure and enjoy rapid decision-making.
Electrophysiology Technologist (Float)
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support EP labs at multiple sites, running mapping/recording systems and assisting during EP studies and ablations. Great if you’re detail-oriented and like variety in your work locations.
Post-Partum Registered Nurse (GYN/Post-Partum)
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for moms and newborns, manage recovery, and teach families about post-partum and newborn care. Perfect for RNs who love women’s health and family education.
Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) Registered Nurse
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Monitor patients waking from anesthesia, manage pain, and watch for changes in status. A solid fit for RNs with sharp assessment skills and post-op experience.
Psychiatric Registered Nurse
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide inpatient psych care, from assessments to meds and treatment plans, with a multidisciplinary team. Good for RNs who want to focus on behavioral health.
ICU Registered Nurse – Burn ICU
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a Burn ICU team caring for critically ill patients with complex wounds, ventilators, and hemodynamic needs. Best for experienced ICU RNs ready for high-acuity cases.
ICU Registered Nurse – Neuro ICU
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide neuro critical care for stroke, TBI, and other neuro patients with detailed assessments and close monitoring. Great if you’re an ICU RN with a passion for neuro.
Operating Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deliver perioperative care before, during, and after surgery while supporting surgeons and the OR team. Ideal for RNs who like structured, fast-paced OR work.
Medical Assistant – Full-Time (Weekdays Only)
- Employer: Conservative Care Occupational Health (CCOH)
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM; no weekends/holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Support an occupational health and urgent-care clinic with vitals, screenings, lab work, and patient flow. Nice option if you’re a certified MA wanting steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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