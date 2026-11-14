Lenexa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options for experienced RNs and clinical support staff. If you like fast-paced, hands-on care, this week’s roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily ER operations, guide patient flow, and support a high-performing emergency team. Great fit if you’re an experienced ER RN ready to step into leadership and mentoring.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with surgeons in complex cases, from pre-op through recovery. Ideal if you love the OR and have strong first-assist and sterile technique skills.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide focused care to adult psych patients in a fast-paced setting with a multidisciplinary team. Good match if you’re an RN with a heart for mental health and strong assessment skills.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Triage, stabilize, and treat a wide range of emergency cases using evidence-based protocols. Best for RNs who thrive under pressure and enjoy rapid decision-making.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support EP labs at multiple sites, running mapping/recording systems and assisting during EP studies and ablations. Great if you’re detail-oriented and like variety in your work locations.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for moms and newborns, manage recovery, and teach families about post-partum and newborn care. Perfect for RNs who love women’s health and family education.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Monitor patients waking from anesthesia, manage pain, and watch for changes in status. A solid fit for RNs with sharp assessment skills and post-op experience.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient psych care, from assessments to meds and treatment plans, with a multidisciplinary team. Good for RNs who want to focus on behavioral health.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a Burn ICU team caring for critically ill patients with complex wounds, ventilators, and hemodynamic needs. Best for experienced ICU RNs ready for high-acuity cases.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide neuro critical care for stroke, TBI, and other neuro patients with detailed assessments and close monitoring. Great if you’re an ICU RN with a passion for neuro.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver perioperative care before, during, and after surgery while supporting surgeons and the OR team. Ideal for RNs who like structured, fast-paced OR work.

Employer: Conservative Care Occupational Health (CCOH)

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM; no weekends/holidays

Salary: Not listed

Support an occupational health and urgent-care clinic with vitals, screenings, lab work, and patient flow. Nice option if you’re a certified MA wanting steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.