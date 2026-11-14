Lenexa has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from grocery shifts to a weekday team lead role. Good mix of part-time flexibility and full-time career growth.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role picks and packs online grocery orders in-store using the Instacart app, with a big focus on fresh, high-quality products and friendly service. You’ll stay active on your feet, help with stocking and store cleanliness, and get perks like a 15% store discount, DailyPay access, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Sprouts at the front end, ringing up orders, handling cash/card payments, and helping customers find what they need. Great fit if you like talking with people, can work flexible hours (nights/weekends/holidays), and want a grocery job with store discount, DailyPay, and growth opportunities.

Employer: AGI – Ag Growth International

Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a customer support team that serves agriculture customers, coordinating daily workload, handling escalations, and coaching reps. Ideal if you have 3+ years in customer support, some leadership experience, and an agriculture background, and want a weekday office role with benefits and career development.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Lenexa, KS + nearby areas (travel between stores)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $20.83/hr, rising to $21.84/hr after 6 months

Stock and display brands like 7UP, Snapple, Core, Bai in big retail stores using your own car (mileage reimbursed). Schedule is Fri–Sun, 7:00 am until done, with active work (lifting up to 50 lbs) and access to benefits like medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and more if eligible.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.