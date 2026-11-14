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💰 Lenexa, KS Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Lenexa’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on accounting to high-level strategy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Lead Corporate Development Analyst – Accounting
- Employer: Henderson Engineers
- Location: Lenexa, KS (office-based with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role for a senior finance pro who loves M&A, valuation, and complex financial modeling. You’ll own long-range forecasts, evaluate acquisitions, and present directly to executive leadership at an employee-owned (ESOP) firm with strong 401(k) match, profit sharing, bonuses, ESOP, and generous PTO/benefits.
Director of Finance
- Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 per year
Lead the finance department and strategy for a “destination” company, handling budgets, forecasts, cash flow, reporting, and fixed assets. Great fit if you have 5+ years in senior finance leadership (ideally manufacturing) and want a seat at the leadership table with a strong compensation package.
Internal Auditor II (IT Audit)
- Employer: Jack Henry
- Location: Hybrid – Overland Park, KS office option near Lenexa (1+ day/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $48,350 – $78,000
IT-focused internal audit role doing controls testing, SOX work, and risk-based audits across multiple business units. Good match if you have 18+ months of IT audit/controls testing, know COBIT or NIST, and want hybrid work with a large, mission-driven fintech.
Accounts Payable Clerk
- Employer: Wachter
- Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site office)
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re early in your accounting career and like hands-on invoice and vendor work. You’ll process AP, reconcile vendor statements, and support month-end close, with company-paid medical, dental, vision, life, LTD, paid vacation/holidays, and company-matched 401(k)/IRA.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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