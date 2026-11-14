Lenexa’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on accounting to high-level strategy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Henderson Engineers

Henderson Engineers Location: Lenexa, KS (office-based with some travel)

(office-based with some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role for a senior finance pro who loves M&A, valuation, and complex financial modeling. You’ll own long-range forecasts, evaluate acquisitions, and present directly to executive leadership at an employee-owned (ESOP) firm with strong 401(k) match, profit sharing, bonuses, ESOP, and generous PTO/benefits.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000 per year

Lead the finance department and strategy for a “destination” company, handling budgets, forecasts, cash flow, reporting, and fixed assets. Great fit if you have 5+ years in senior finance leadership (ideally manufacturing) and want a seat at the leadership table with a strong compensation package.

Employer: Jack Henry

Location: Hybrid – Overland Park, KS office option near Lenexa (1+ day/week in office)

Hybrid – option near Lenexa (1+ day/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,350 – $78,000

IT-focused internal audit role doing controls testing, SOX work, and risk-based audits across multiple business units. Good match if you have 18+ months of IT audit/controls testing, know COBIT or NIST, and want hybrid work with a large, mission-driven fintech.

Employer: Wachter

Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site office)

(on-site office) Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re early in your accounting career and like hands-on invoice and vendor work. You’ll process AP, reconcile vendor statements, and support month-end close, with company-paid medical, dental, vision, life, LTD, paid vacation/holidays, and company-matched 401(k)/IRA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.