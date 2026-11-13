Lenexa has a nice mix of bank, retail, and specialty customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you want part-time retail or a full-time career move.

Employer: CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers open accounts, apply for loans, and learn about banking products while supporting branch sales goals. Hours vary between 7:00am–7:00pm Monday–Friday and 8:00am–1:00pm Saturday, so it’s a good fit if you like a set location but flexible daytime hours.

Employer: Rally House

Rally House Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $13.50 – $15.00/hour

Fun, sports-focused retail job where you greet fans, help them find gear, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for students or anyone wanting flexible hours and a lively, team-based environment.

Employer: EssilorLuxottica (optical/eyewear)

EssilorLuxottica (optical/eyewear) Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and location; bonus/commission possible)

More advanced customer care role handling escalated issues for eyewear orders and working closely with the lab team. Good fit if you have 3+ years customer service plus optical or lab experience and want a corporate role with benefits.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.