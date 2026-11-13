undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Lenexa, KS Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Lenexa has a nice mix of bank, retail, and specialty customer service roles right now. Good options here whether you want part-time retail or a full-time career move.
Personal Banker
- Employer: CoreFirst Bank & Trust
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers open accounts, apply for loans, and learn about banking products while supporting branch sales goals. Hours vary between 7:00am–7:00pm Monday–Friday and 8:00am–1:00pm Saturday, so it’s a good fit if you like a set location but flexible daytime hours.
Teammate (Retail Associate)
- Employer: Rally House
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Part-time
- Pay Range: $13.50 – $15.00/hour
Fun, sports-focused retail job where you greet fans, help them find gear, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for students or anyone wanting flexible hours and a lively, team-based environment.
Customer Service Specialist
- Employer: EssilorLuxottica (optical/eyewear)
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience and location; bonus/commission possible)
More advanced customer care role handling escalated issues for eyewear orders and working closely with the lab team. Good fit if you have 3+ years customer service plus optical or lab experience and want a corporate role with benefits.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.