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📋 Lenexa, KS admin jobs with multiple front desk openings
Lenexa and nearby clinics are busy and growing, which means more front desk and operations roles are opening up. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these admin jobs are worth a look.
Sr Operations Admin – Full-Time (Preload)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time (Preload, Thursday–Monday)
- Salary: Not listed
Support FedEx hub and station operations with data entry, reports, and customer service while helping resolve damaged or misrouted packages. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 4+ years of clerical or customer service experience.
Sr Operations Admin – Part-Time (Preload, $18.19–$27.34/hr)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Part-time (Preload, 3:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.)
- Salary: $18.19–$27.34/hour
Similar duties as the full-time role—clerical support, reports, and frontline customer service—on an early‑morning schedule. Great if you want solid pay, FedEx benefits, and less than full‑time hours.
Front Desk Receptionist – Full-Time
- Employer: Conservative Care Occupational Health
- Location: Lenexa, KS (travels between two clinics)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., no weekends or holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Be the welcoming face of an occupational health and urgent‑care clinic, handling check‑in/out, scheduling, phones, and EHR data entry. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and room to grow in healthcare admin.
Patient Coordinator (Medical Receptionist) – Float
- Employer: EyeCare Partners / Sabates Eye Centers
- Location: Based in Leawood, KS 66211, traveling across Kansas City locations
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Offices open Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sat 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (rotating Saturdays, may work slightly earlier/later)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Full medical, vision, dental, life, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, paid maternity leave, employee discounts
Front desk role where you greet patients, manage check‑in/out, verify insurance, and keep patient flow moving at busy eye clinics. Ideal if you have 1+ year of related experience, like variety, and don’t mind driving between locations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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