Lenexa and nearby clinics are busy and growing, which means more front desk and operations roles are opening up. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these admin jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (Preload, Thursday–Monday)

(Preload, Thursday–Monday) Salary: Not listed

Support FedEx hub and station operations with data entry, reports, and customer service while helping resolve damaged or misrouted packages. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and have 4+ years of clerical or customer service experience.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Part-time (Preload, 3:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. )

(Preload, ) Salary: $18.19–$27.34/hour

Similar duties as the full-time role—clerical support, reports, and frontline customer service—on an early‑morning schedule. Great if you want solid pay, FedEx benefits, and less than full‑time hours.

Employer: Conservative Care Occupational Health

Location: Lenexa, KS (travels between two clinics)

(travels between two clinics) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., no weekends or holidays

Salary: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of an occupational health and urgent‑care clinic, handling check‑in/out, scheduling, phones, and EHR data entry. Nice option if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and room to grow in healthcare admin.

Employer: EyeCare Partners / Sabates Eye Centers

Location: Based in Leawood, KS 66211 , traveling across Kansas City locations

Based in , traveling across Kansas City locations Type: Full-time

Hours: Offices open Mon–Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Sat 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (rotating Saturdays, may work slightly earlier/later)

Offices open (rotating Saturdays, may work slightly earlier/later) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Full medical, vision, dental, life, 401(k) + match, PTO, paid holidays, paid maternity leave, employee discounts

Front desk role where you greet patients, manage check‑in/out, verify insurance, and keep patient flow moving at busy eye clinics. Ideal if you have 1+ year of related experience, like variety, and don’t mind driving between locations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.