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🎓 Lenexa, KS Education Jobs With Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
Lenexa has a nice mix of education and training roles right now, from kids’ enrichment to healthcare and wellness. If you like teaching or coaching others, these are worth a look.
Revenue Cycle Quality & Training Analyst
- Employer: The University of Kansas Health System
- Location: Lenexa, KS (Southlake Campus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach and support staff on the electronic medical record (EMR) system, focusing on workflow, quality, and productivity. Great fit if you enjoy training adults, process improvement, and working closely with IT and revenue cycle teams.
After School Enrichment Coach – Part-Time | $16–$20/hr
- Employer: The Knight School
- Location: Lenexa, KS (serving Shawnee Mission, Overland Park, Olathe)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16.00–$20.00/hour
Coach kids in after-school chess classes using a ready-made curriculum—no chess experience required. Flexible schedule, paid training, and raises each semester make this a nice side job if you love working with children.
Wellness Instructor
- Employer: Lakeview Village
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead fitness and whole-person wellness classes for older adults in a retirement community. Comes with competitive pay, full benefits, PTO, retirement match, and on-site perks like childcare, fitness center, and pool.
CT Clinical Education Specialist – Central (CO, KS, NV, MO)
- Employer: Siemens Healthineers
- Location: Lenexa, KS (remote with heavy travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,540 – $105,248 base pay
Travel across the central region training clinical staff on Siemens CT systems. Ideal for an ARRT-certified CT technologist who loves teaching, is comfortable with 95% travel, and wants to stay hands-on with advanced imaging.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.