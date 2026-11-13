Lenexa has a nice mix of education and training roles right now, from kids’ enrichment to healthcare and wellness. If you like teaching or coaching others, these are worth a look.

Employer: The University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System Location: Lenexa, KS (Southlake Campus)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach and support staff on the electronic medical record (EMR) system, focusing on workflow, quality, and productivity. Great fit if you enjoy training adults, process improvement, and working closely with IT and revenue cycle teams.

Employer: The Knight School

The Knight School Location: Lenexa, KS (serving Shawnee Mission, Overland Park, Olathe)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00–$20.00/hour

Coach kids in after-school chess classes using a ready-made curriculum—no chess experience required. Flexible schedule, paid training, and raises each semester make this a nice side job if you love working with children.

Employer: Lakeview Village

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead fitness and whole-person wellness classes for older adults in a retirement community. Comes with competitive pay, full benefits, PTO, retirement match, and on-site perks like childcare, fitness center, and pool.

Employer: Siemens Healthineers

Location: Lenexa, KS (remote with heavy travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,540 – $105,248 base pay

Travel across the central region training clinical staff on Siemens CT systems. Ideal for an ARRT-certified CT technologist who loves teaching, is comfortable with 95% travel, and wants to stay hands-on with advanced imaging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.