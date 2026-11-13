Lenexa’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, finance, and insurance. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to check out this week.

Employer: Kiewit / Kiewit Nuclear Solutions

Kiewit / Kiewit Nuclear Solutions Location: Lenexa, KS (in-office)

Salary: $171,000–$179,000/year

Type: Full-time, Senior Level

Lead a team of estimators on major commercial and DOE nuclear projects for a top national contractor. This role owns strategy, pricing, and presentations to executive leadership, with strong benefits and long-term project pipeline.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands (Check Into Cash)

(Check Into Cash) Location: Lenexa, KS

Compensation: $19.25/hour + performance bonuses

Type: Full-time, Store Leadership

Run the day-to-day of a financial services store, lead a small team, and drive growth through local marketing and strong customer service. Comes with paid training, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, and a long list of medical and voluntary benefits.

Employer: AIG

Location: Lenexa, KS (primarily in-office)

Salary: Range examples given for major cities ( $99,000–$150,000+ , varies by location and experience)

Range examples given for major cities ( , varies by location and experience) Type: Full-time, Director Level

Lead a team of claims examiners handling Federal Workers’ Compensation claims, with a focus on quality, compliance, and talent development. Ideal if you have deep WC/Defense Base Act experience and want a role that blends people leadership with technical claims oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open to related roles once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.