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🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs in Lenexa, KS (Day & Night Shifts)
Lenexa has some solid cleaning and floor care jobs right now, with both day and night shifts open. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.
HSK Floor Technician
- Employer: Lakeview Village
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a senior living community, keeping floors and assigned areas clean, safe, and sanitary. Great if you have 2+ years of floor care experience and can run buffers, strippers, vacuums, and other cleaning equipment, including some early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays.
Warehouse Cleaner - Day Shift
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: 10800 Mill Creek Rd, Lenexa, KS 66219
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM
- Pay: $15.73 per hour
Day-shift janitorial role in a warehouse setting—cleaning floors, restrooms, windows, and taking out trash. No diploma required, and benefits are available; good fit if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.
Lead Cleaner - Night Shift
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: Lenexa, KS
- Type: Full-time, Night shift
- Hours: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00 PM–5:30 AM
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
Night-shift lead role where you supervise cleaning staff, help set schedules, train new hires, and handle quality checks while also cleaning. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience in janitorial or custodial work and want a step up in responsibility.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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