Lenexa has some solid cleaning and floor care jobs right now, with both day and night shifts open. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Lakeview Village

Lakeview Village Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a senior living community, keeping floors and assigned areas clean, safe, and sanitary. Great if you have 2+ years of floor care experience and can run buffers, strippers, vacuums, and other cleaning equipment, including some early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: 10800 Mill Creek Rd, Lenexa, KS 66219

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Hours: Monday–Friday, 10:00 AM–6:30 PM

Pay: $15.73 per hour

Day-shift janitorial role in a warehouse setting—cleaning floors, restrooms, windows, and taking out trash. No diploma required, and benefits are available; good fit if you’re new to the workforce or coming back after a break.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Hours: Wednesday–Saturday, 7:00 PM–5:30 AM

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Night-shift lead role where you supervise cleaning staff, help set schedules, train new hires, and handle quality checks while also cleaning. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of supervisory experience in janitorial or custodial work and want a step up in responsibility.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.