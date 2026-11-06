🏭 Lenexa, KS Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring

Lenexa’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with several solid roles for people who like hands-on work and clear schedules. Here are some of the best local openings in manufacturing, maintenance, and warehouse work.

Employer: Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a QC microbiology lab team (6–10 people) making products used in disease testing worldwide. Great fit if you have 5+ years microbiology lab experience plus 2–5 years supervising and want a Monday–Friday role with some overtime when needed.

Employer: Westlake Royal Building Products – DaVinci Roofscapes

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (12-hour rotating day or night shifts)

Salary: Not listed (shift differential for nights)

Support production by moving materials, training machine operators, and filling in for leads. This role is active and physical, and comes with benefits starting day one, bonuses tied to plant performance, 401(k) match + extra 2%, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Listed as part-time; role description is plant-based maintenance 2:00pm–10:30pm

Salary: $36.50 – $40.00/hour

High-level maintenance role working on high-speed beverage lines (fillers, labelers, palletizers, etc.). You’ll lead troubleshooting, mentor techs, and drive reliability projects. Requires 5+ years maintenance in food/beverage, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and comfort working in a non-climate-controlled plant.

Employer: Iron Mountain

Location: 15400 West 99th Street, Lenexa, KS

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm)

Pay: $20/hour (temp-to-regular opportunity)

Secure, physical warehouse work moving and storing client records (boxes up to 50 lbs). Job fair is Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 10:30am–3:30pm at the Lenexa site—bring a resume for on-the-spot interviews. Includes 401(k) with match and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: American Lumper Services, LLC

Location: Listed as Lenexa, KS (serving Shawnee area)

Type: Not stated; steady warehouse schedule

Pay: $19.75/hour

Short-term warehouse role with weekly pay, loading/unloading trucks and sorting freight, lifting up to 50 lbs. Schedule is Monday–Friday, 3:00pm–11:30pm, with health insurance after 90 days, PTO accrual from day one, 401(k) after 6 months, and on-demand pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts in Lenexa’s plants and warehouses tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.