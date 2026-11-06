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🏭 Lenexa, KS Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring
Lenexa’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with several solid roles for people who like hands-on work and clear schedules. Here are some of the best local openings in manufacturing, maintenance, and warehouse work.
QC Supervisor
Employer: Oxoid Remel Microbiology (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
Location: Lenexa, KS (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a QC microbiology lab team (6–10 people) making products used in disease testing worldwide. Great fit if you have 5+ years microbiology lab experience plus 2–5 years supervising and want a Monday–Friday role with some overtime when needed.
Material Technician
Employer: Westlake Royal Building Products – DaVinci Roofscapes
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time (12-hour rotating day or night shifts)
Salary: Not listed (shift differential for nights)
Support production by moving materials, training machine operators, and filling in for leads. This role is active and physical, and comes with benefits starting day one, bonuses tied to plant performance, 401(k) match + extra 2%, tuition help, and more.
Senior Maintenance Technician – 2nd Shift
Employer: Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company
Location: Lenexa, KS
Type: Listed as part-time; role description is plant-based maintenance 2:00pm–10:30pm
Salary: $36.50 – $40.00/hour
High-level maintenance role working on high-speed beverage lines (fillers, labelers, palletizers, etc.). You’ll lead troubleshooting, mentor techs, and drive reliability projects. Requires 5+ years maintenance in food/beverage, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and comfort working in a non-climate-controlled plant.
Hiring Event: Warehouse Specialists – November 18, 2026
Employer: Iron Mountain
Location: 15400 West 99th Street, Lenexa, KS
Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm)
Pay: $20/hour (temp-to-regular opportunity)
Secure, physical warehouse work moving and storing client records (boxes up to 50 lbs). Job fair is Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 10:30am–3:30pm at the Lenexa site—bring a resume for on-the-spot interviews. Includes 401(k) with match and tuition reimbursement.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: American Lumper Services, LLC
Location: Listed as Lenexa, KS (serving Shawnee area)
Type: Not stated; steady warehouse schedule
Pay: $19.75/hour
Short-term warehouse role with weekly pay, loading/unloading trucks and sorting freight, lifting up to 50 lbs. Schedule is Monday–Friday, 3:00pm–11:30pm, with health insurance after 90 days, PTO accrual from day one, 401(k) after 6 months, and on-demand pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts in Lenexa’s plants and warehouses tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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