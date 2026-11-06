🚌 Lenexa transportation jobs with multiple UPS driver openings

Lenexa is busy and growing, which means lots of packages moving every day. If you like staying active and being out on the road, these seasonal driving roles could be a solid fit.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Lenexa, KS

Type: Temporary, seasonal, full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Drive a classic brown UPS truck, deliver packages to homes and businesses, and stay moving all day. This role is physical (lifting up to 70 lbs), outdoors in all weather, and usually runs 8–10 hour shifts, Monday–Friday or Tuesday–Saturday, with schedules that can change day to day. You’ll need a valid driver’s license (no CDL required), pass a DOT physical and UPS driver test, wear the UPS uniform with sturdy work boots, and be authorized to work in the U.S. UPS notes excellent weekly pay and the chance to get experience with a major logistics company, with potential future opportunities after the season.

Note: The other UPS listings provided are duplicates of this same role in Lenexa, so they’re not repeated here.

If this sounds like your kind of hustle, click through, skim the details, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.